See All Internal Medicine Doctors in El Cajon, CA
Dr. Paul Verhoeve, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Verhoeve, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Verhoeve, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Verhoeve works at East Meets West Medical Center in El Cajon, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Meets West Internal & Preventative Medical Center Apc
    1240 Broadway Ste 201, El Cajon, CA 92021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 588-9355
  2. 2
    Kingsley Lawrance MD
    1679 E Main St Ste 104, El Cajon, CA 92021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 588-9355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Fibromyalgia
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Verhoeve?

Jun 16, 2020
My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Verhoeve for over 20-25 years. He is an amazing doctor- he listens, he explains, he's had wide experience, and he keeps up on new treatments, medications, and studies. He networks- my husband's problems required referrals to different specialists and Dr. Verhoeve sent us to well-qualified people who gave exceptional care. The first time he examined my husband, he diagnosed a hernia a previous doctor dismissed at 3 visits as a groin pull. A blessing in our life.
Judy Curtis — Jun 16, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Paul Verhoeve, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Verhoeve, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Verhoeve to family and friends

Dr. Verhoeve's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Verhoeve

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Verhoeve, MD.

About Dr. Paul Verhoeve, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609926815
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Verhoeve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verhoeve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Verhoeve has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Verhoeve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Verhoeve works at East Meets West Medical Center in El Cajon, CA. View the full address on Dr. Verhoeve’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Verhoeve. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verhoeve.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verhoeve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verhoeve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Paul Verhoeve, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.