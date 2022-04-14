Dr. Paul Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Vaughn, MD
Dr. Paul Vaughn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
I have been a patient of Dr Vaughn's for about twelve years as we monitored my Abdominal Aorta Aneurysm. When it came time to finally do the surgery, (very involved and dangerous) he did a fantastic job. It has been five year and I have had no problems related to it at all. No, I need to have my left cortid artery opened and cleaned out and there is no one I would trust more to do it.
About Dr. Paul Vaughn, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1336111798
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency Program
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- General Surgery
Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
