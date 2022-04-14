See All Vascular Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Paul Vaughn, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Vaughn, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Vaughn works at Banner Desert Medical Center Surgery in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Banner Desert Medical Center
    1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 412-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Insufficiency
Aneurysm

Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Conseco
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBMS
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mercy Care
    • Midwest Life
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sierra Choice
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Vaughn, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336111798
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency Program
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaughn works at Banner Desert Medical Center Surgery in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Vaughn’s profile.

    Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

