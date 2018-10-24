Overview

Dr. Paul Vana, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vana works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.