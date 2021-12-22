Dr. Paul Van Deventer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Deventer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Van Deventer, OD
Overview
Dr. Paul Van Deventer, OD is an Optometrist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|University of Mississippi School of Medicine - Jackson, MS and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Van Deventer works at
Locations
Pinnacle Orthopedics1200 Pinnacle Pkwy Ste 7, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 231-2238Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I received expert care from Dr. Van Deventer during several different orthopedic situations. He is knowledgeable, caring and efficient. I am grateful to have him as my doctor. His staff is excellent and the office well run.
About Dr. Paul Van Deventer, OD
- Optometry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1730184193
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|University of Mississippi School of Medicine - Jackson, MS
