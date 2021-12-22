Overview

Dr. Paul Van Deventer, OD is an Optometrist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|University of Mississippi School of Medicine - Jackson, MS and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Van Deventer works at Pinnacle Orthopedics in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.