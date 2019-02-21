Overview

Dr. Paul Vaiana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They graduated from Universidad Veracruzana, Veracruz, Facultad De Medicina Lic Miguel Aleman Valdes and is affiliated with Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vaiana works at Nj Balance Testing & Fall Prevention Assoc. LLC in Elizabeth, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.