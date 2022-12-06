Dr. Paul Utrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Utrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Utrie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Dickinson County Memorial Hospital, Door County Medical Center, OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group, Thedacare Medical Center Berlin and UP Health System - Bell.
Locations
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Green Bay2223 Lime Kiln Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 430-8113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Appleton1205 West American Dr, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 430-8113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists of Green Bay2223 Lime Kiln Rd # 1, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 468-0246
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- Dickinson County Memorial Hospital
- Door County Medical Center
- OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group
- Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
- UP Health System - Bell
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Utrie has a great personality. He and his team are fantastic at communicating. Everyone there is extremely nice, and I would recommend them to anyone.
About Dr. Paul Utrie, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hospital And Clins
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- University Iowa
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Utrie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Utrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Utrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Utrie has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Utrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Utrie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utrie.
