Overview

Dr. Paul Urrea, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.

Dr. Urrea works at Louis T Bascoy M.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Alhambra, CA and Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louis T Bascoy M.d. Inc.
    4560 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 980-9900
  2. 2
    Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical
    1668 S Garfield Ave Ste 100, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 308-9000
  3. 3
    Monterey Park Hospital
    900 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 570-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Cataracts
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Diabetic Cataracts
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Urrea, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235157363
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Urrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Urrea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Urrea. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urrea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

