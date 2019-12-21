Dr. Paul Urrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Urrea, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Urrea, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Urrea works at
Locations
-
1
Louis T Bascoy M.d. Inc.4560 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90022 Directions (323) 980-9900
-
2
Advanced Diagnostic & Surgical1668 S Garfield Ave Ste 100, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 308-9000
-
3
Monterey Park Hospital900 S Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 570-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urrea?
Yes, I would highly recommend Dr. Urrea at Soledad Eye Surgeons. The office is organized and very professional. I had no problem waiting for an appointment. You can get fast service or proficient service and I choice proficient.
About Dr. Paul Urrea, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235157363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urrea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urrea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urrea works at
Dr. Urrea speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Urrea. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.