Dr. Paul Urban, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jeffeson Medical Center - Philadelphia PA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Urban works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.