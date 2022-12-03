Overview

Dr. Paul Twydell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Twydell works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.