Dr. Paul Twydell, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Spectrum Health Sleep Disorders Dme - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Tywdell Is one of the best physicians I have ever had as a patient. He is careful and thorough. He is kind and patient as he explains as much about your condition and the treatment options that are best foe you as a patient. I have seen him work with the Residents and I am impressed at how good he is as an educator as well. You are lucky to have him on staff and I am beyond fortunate to have him as my doctor.
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- Henry Ford Hosp
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Michigan State U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
