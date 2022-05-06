See All Urologists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Paul Turek, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Turek, MD

Urology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Turek, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus, Providence Saint John's Health Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Turek works at The Turek Clinic in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Turek Clinic
    450 Sutter St Rm 1708, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 392-3200
  2. 2
    The Turek Clinic- Los Angeles
    9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 408, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 499-9299
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CPMC Van Ness Campus
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Azoospermia
Erectile Dysfunction
Hydrocele
Azoospermia
Erectile Dysfunction
Hydrocele

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Azoospermia Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Oligospermia Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Sex Chromosome Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Spermatogenesis Arrest Chevron Icon
Spermatogenic Failure, Nonobstructive, Y - Linked Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Turek?

May 06, 2022
20/10 recommend Dr. Turek. After a failed procedure elsewhere & being told there was zero hope, we got a second opinion and were told the same thing. We then sought out Dr. Turek. He was confident from the initial consultation that it would be no problem to find sperm & he was right. If you've ever been told there is no hope to have a biological child due to male factor, I highly suggest you speak with Dr. Turek. He is very friendly & knowledgeable, you can tell he truly cares.
K&B — May 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Paul Turek, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Turek, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Turek to family and friends

Dr. Turek's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Turek

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Turek, MD.

About Dr. Paul Turek, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Mandarin
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770519233
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Baylor University Medical Center
Fellowship
Internship
  • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Internship
Medical Education
  • Stanford University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Yale University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Turek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Turek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Turek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Turek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Paul Turek, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.