Dr. Paul Turek, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Paul Turek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Turek, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus, Providence Saint John's Health Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Turek works at
Locations
1
The Turek Clinic450 Sutter St Rm 1708, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 392-3200
2
The Turek Clinic- Los Angeles9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 408, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 499-9299Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
20/10 recommend Dr. Turek. After a failed procedure elsewhere & being told there was zero hope, we got a second opinion and were told the same thing. We then sought out Dr. Turek. He was confident from the initial consultation that it would be no problem to find sperm & he was right. If you've ever been told there is no hope to have a biological child due to male factor, I highly suggest you speak with Dr. Turek. He is very friendly & knowledgeable, you can tell he truly cares.
About Dr. Paul Turek, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1770519233
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Yale University
Dr. Turek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Turek works at
Dr. Turek speaks Mandarin.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Turek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
