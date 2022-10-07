See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in West Hartford, CT
Dr. Paul Tulikangas, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Tulikangas, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with Brown U/Womens&Infants Hosp

Dr. Tulikangas works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    65 Memorial Rd Ste 500, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-4338
  3. 3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 416, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-4338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr. Tulikangas is very professional. He listens very carefully to his patients' concerns and questions and addresses them immediately. He explains the procedures he recommends thoroughly and , if appropriate, offers options. He gives patients the time necessary to address his patients' needs. What pleased me was that he is soft- spoken and has a pleasant sense of humor, as well. I recommend Dr. Tulikangas very highly, without reservation.
    About Dr. Paul Tulikangas, MD

    Specialties
    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619074911
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Brown U/Womens&Infants Hosp
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Tulikangas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tulikangas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tulikangas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tulikangas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tulikangas has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tulikangas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tulikangas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tulikangas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tulikangas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tulikangas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

