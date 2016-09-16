Dr. Paul Tudder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tudder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tudder, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Tudder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Tudder works at
Locations
-
1
Leesburg821 S King St Ste H, Leesburg, VA 20175 Directions (703) 777-6550
-
2
Washington Fertility Center1830 Town Center Dr Ste 306, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 481-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tudder?
He spends quality time during visits & is extra pre-cautious w/diagnosis. Staff=Disappointment. I was scheduled for a procedure 4 weeks prior & was contacted by phone 2 weeks prior to alert me of my payment arrangement, but on the day the procedure was to take place, they were unable to perform it due to a pre-auth. I never received any type of communication regarding issues w/auth until I appeared for the appt. Unprepared, lack of communication, and a waste of my time. #patientpriorities
About Dr. Paul Tudder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1760446421
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Medical Center
- Maryland General Hospital
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tudder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tudder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tudder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tudder works at
Dr. Tudder has seen patients for Mastodynia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tudder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tudder speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Tudder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tudder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tudder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tudder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.