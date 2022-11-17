Dr. Paul Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Tucker, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes Episcopal Hospital|Texas Heart Institute
Dr. Tucker works at
Austin - Southwest Medical Village5625 Eiger Rd Ste 210, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 503-5051
Texas Heart & Vascular4316 James Casey St Ste A, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (737) 276-3857
Texas Heart & Vascular - Bastrop3101 Highway 71 E Ste 107, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 503-5054
Texas Heart & Vascular - Dripping Springs331 Sportsplex Dr Ste A, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Directions (737) 276-3843
Texas Heart & Vascular - Marble Falls2503 N US Highway 281 Ste 260, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 503-5053
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Smithville
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent doctor, no nonsense. I consider him the very best cardiologist and entrust him completely with my heart care. It is my pleasure to interact with him and he also treat other members of my family. Terrific human being.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1134104847
- St Lukes Episcopal Hospital|Texas Heart Institute
- Baylor College Medicine
- Affil Hosps-Baylor U|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tucker speaks Spanish.
173 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.