Dr. Paul Tucker, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (173)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paul Tucker, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes Episcopal Hospital|Texas Heart Institute

Dr. Tucker works at Austin - Southwest Medical Village in Austin, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX, Dripping Springs, TX and Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin - Southwest Medical Village
    5625 Eiger Rd Ste 210, Austin, TX 78735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5051
  2. 2
    Texas Heart & Vascular
    4316 James Casey St Ste A, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-3857
  3. 3
    Texas Heart & Vascular - Bastrop
    3101 Highway 71 E Ste 107, Bastrop, TX 78602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5054
  4. 4
    Texas Heart & Vascular - Dripping Springs
    331 Sportsplex Dr Ste A, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-3843
  5. 5
    Texas Heart & Vascular - Marble Falls
    2503 N US Highway 281 Ste 260, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5053

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Smithville
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 173 ratings
    Patient Ratings (173)
    5 Star
    (169)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2022
    Excellent doctor, no nonsense. I consider him the very best cardiologist and entrust him completely with my heart care. It is my pleasure to interact with him and he also treat other members of my family. Terrific human being.
    Carlos Lafitte — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Tucker, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134104847
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Lukes Episcopal Hospital|Texas Heart Institute
    Residency
    • Baylor College Medicine
    Internship
    • Affil Hosps-Baylor U|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
