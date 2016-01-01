Dr. Paul Tse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tse, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Tse, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Tse works at
Hillcroft Medical Clinic Assoc II1429 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 781-4600
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1629279153
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Nebraska
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Tse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tse accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tse speaks Cantonese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.