Dr. Paul Tsahakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Tsahakis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Shelter Health Services Inc534 Spratt St, Charlotte, NC 28206 Directions (704) 334-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had major lumbar spine surgery with Dr. Tsahakis in 2015. It was a complex case. He is very passionate about what he does and seemed to actually enjoy the dozens of questions I had . When the decision came for surgery, he made a very clear case for the approach he wanted to take. None of the other surgeons i consulted did that. He took the time to explain everything that i wanted explained He is very meticulous and was very focused on acheiving the best possible outcome.
About Dr. Paul Tsahakis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770572570
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
