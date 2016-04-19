Overview

Dr. Paul Tsahakis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Tsahakis works at Shelter Health Services Inc in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.