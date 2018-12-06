See All Plastic Surgeons in Newhall, CA
Dr. Paul Tran, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Tran, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newhall, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    23206 Lyons Ave Ste 201, Newhall, CA 91321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 253-2211
  2. 2
    Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital
    23845 McBean Pkwy Ste 201, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 253-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Amazing doctor I shattered two fingers completely and he was able to surgically constrict both of them and save the fingers from amputation !!! Great bedside manner as well , made me felt very listened to and comfortable . He saved my hand !!! Thank you
    Briana in Santa Clarita , CA — Dec 06, 2018
    About Dr. Paul Tran, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053572396
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • Eastern VA Med Sch
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    • Plastic Surgery
