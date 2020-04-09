See All Pediatricians in New Lenox, IL
Pediatrics
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Paul Tortoriello, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Tortoriello works at Advanced Eye Care in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Duly Health and Care - Pediatrics
    1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 240, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 514-2600

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tympanometry Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 09, 2020
    Dr. Paul has been our child's doctor for over 15 years. He is an excellent doctor and bases his practice arm science but also exceptional patient care. He always takes his time with me and my kids, and is available later on Thursday nights which is super helpful for working moms like me. His entire staff is phenomenal. Highly recommend!
    • Pediatrics
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245276054
    • Loyola University Med Center
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    • Loyola University
    • Pediatrics
    Dr. Paul Tortoriello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tortoriello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tortoriello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tortoriello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tortoriello works at Advanced Eye Care in New Lenox, IL. View the full address on Dr. Tortoriello’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Tortoriello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tortoriello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tortoriello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tortoriello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

