Dr. Paul Tortland, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Tortland works at New England Stem Cell Institute in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.