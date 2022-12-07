See All Other Doctors in Glastonbury, CT
Dr. Paul Tortland, DO

Regenerative Medicine
4.5 (147)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Tortland, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Tortland works at New England Stem Cell Institute in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New England Stem Cell Institute
    59 Sycamore St Ste 301, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (475) 269-6003
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Bursitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Prolozone® Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 147 ratings
    Patient Ratings (147)
    5 Star
    (135)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 07, 2022
    I have never experienced anything remotely close to this level of service by a healthcare professional or their staff. So thankful that I waited for the consultation with Dr Tortland and did not listen to the other “So called” specialists. If I had then my way of life would have been permanently changed for the worse!
    Jimmy F. — Dec 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Tortland, DO
    About Dr. Paul Tortland, DO

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902899800
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Toledo Hospital|Toledo Hospital The
    Residency
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    • Warren Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
