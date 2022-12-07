Dr. Paul Tortland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tortland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tortland, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Tortland, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
New England Stem Cell Institute59 Sycamore St Ste 301, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (475) 269-6003Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never experienced anything remotely close to this level of service by a healthcare professional or their staff. So thankful that I waited for the consultation with Dr Tortland and did not listen to the other “So called” specialists. If I had then my way of life would have been permanently changed for the worse!
About Dr. Paul Tortland, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Toledo Hospital|Toledo Hospital The
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Warren Hospital
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
