Dr. Paul Topf, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Topf works at Rochester Otolaryngology Grp PC in Rochester, NY with other offices in Brockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester General Otolaryngology - Linden Oaks
    360 Linden Oaks Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625
    Hart Hearing Centers
    156 West Ave Ste 203, Brockport, NY 14420
    Greater Rochester Ear Nose & Throat LLC
    1295 Portland Ave Ste 7, Rochester, NY 14621
    Rochester Otolaryngology Group
    1800 English Rd Ste 6, Rochester, NY 14616

  Rochester General Hospital

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Tonsillitis
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Tonsillitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
ENT Cancer
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngeal Cancer
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Ear Disorders
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hyperacusis
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Meniere's Disease
Osteosarcoma
Paracentesis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sleep Disorders
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Sore Throat
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Jul 09, 2021
    He is so good at what he does. I love how straight to the point and simple he makes everything. He got me in and out of surgery for a tonsillectomy in about 30 minutes. The nurses and everyone who works with him are angels too. I am so grateful I chose him to perform on me.
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    39 years of experience
    English
    1528024874
    Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Graduate Hospital
    Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
