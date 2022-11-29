See All General Surgeons in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Paul Toomey, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (78)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Toomey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Toomey works at Florida Surgical Specialists in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Anal Fissure and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Surgical Specialists
    607 Manatee Ave E Ste 102, Bradenton, FL 34208 (941) 216-3602
    Sarasota Location
    5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 (941) 877-5790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Anal Fissure
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polyp Chevron Icon
Duodenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Stomach Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 29, 2022
    I first met Dr Toomey in the Blake er, which brought him in as a consult. He determined that I needed laporascopic surgery and carried it out all the way. I ended up being just fine with almost no recovery time. He is one of the very best doctors I have ever met. His staff was extremely caring, with outstanding post-surgical follow- up.
    Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Toomey, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1144480450
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    FLORIDA HOSPITAL
    Internship
    University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    Duke University
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Toomey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toomey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toomey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toomey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toomey has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Anal Fissure and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toomey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Toomey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toomey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toomey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toomey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

