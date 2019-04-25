Dr. Paul Tomaszewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tomaszewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Tomaszewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Tomaszewski works at
Locations
Docs Physicians Affiliated With Beth2422 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 779-2995
Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester280 N Central Ave Ste 115, Hartsdale, NY 10530 Directions (914) 370-5000
Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester341 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 779-2995Tuesday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Tomaszewski for shoulder pain that I've been having for several months. Dr. T was very professional and knowledgeable. I am very impressed he looked at my whole medical history and was able to connect it with my problem. He gave me an injection and I have been feeling great ever since. The staff was phenomenal and his secretary Elise was a pleasure to deal with. She was fast and efficient with getting me checked out. I would highly recommend Dr. T and OrthoConnecticut.
About Dr. Paul Tomaszewski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1164713681
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- Yale University
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomaszewski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomaszewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomaszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomaszewski works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaszewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomaszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomaszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.