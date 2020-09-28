Overview

Dr. Paul Tocci, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Tocci works at Dr. Paul E. Tocci in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.