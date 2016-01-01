Dr. Paul Tlucek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tlucek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tlucek, MD
Dr. Paul Tlucek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Retina Northwest5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 54, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 274-2121
Retina Northwest5440 SW Westgate Dr Ste 100, Portland, OR 97221 Directions (503) 274-2121
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1982800470
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
