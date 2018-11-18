Overview

Dr. Paul Tippet, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Tippet works at Shady Grove Fertility - Wexford in Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.