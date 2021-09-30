Dr. Paul Thompson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Thompson, DMD
Overview
Dr. Paul Thompson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in St Simons Island, GA.
Locations
St Simons Island Dental Associates2487 Demere Rd, St Simons Island, GA 31522 Directions (912) 319-5516
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for 6 years . I have received nothing less than excellent care from everyone at this office .
About Dr. Paul Thompson, DMD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Thompson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
