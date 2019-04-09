Dr. Paul Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Thomas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Integrative Pediatrics11790 SW Barnes Rd Ste 140, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 643-2100Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas and his staff are amazing. They listen completely and show compassion.
About Dr. Paul Thomas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1285692137
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest|Vly Med Ctr
- Vly Med Ctr
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
