Dr. Paul Thambi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Thambi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Thambi works at
Locations
Maryland Oncology - Rockville9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-6231
Maryland Oncology - Bethesda6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 424-6231
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Thambi has treated me for 18 years. His medical knowledge coupled with his attentiveness to the total patient are exceptional. Heis empathetic and acton oriented. He has gone so far as to suggest seeking 2nd opinions just to put the patient's mind at ease as to his recommended course of action. A true gentleman and 1st class representative of his profession.
About Dr. Paul Thambi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1952482655
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thambi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thambi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thambi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thambi works at
Dr. Thambi has seen patients for Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thambi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Thambi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thambi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thambi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thambi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.