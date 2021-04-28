See All Ophthalmologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Paul Tesser, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Tesser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Tesser works at Glaucoma Consultants of St Louis LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Glaucoma Consultants of St Louis LLC
    224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 700S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 469-1230

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 28, 2021
    I've never had a more compassionate doctor. Dr Tesser was recommended by an eye doc who practices over an hour away. He and his staff are kind and compassionate. They explain everything, and if you ask questions, they are happy to answer. Typically, scheduling is not an issue, especially if you are dealing with a problem. There was 1 time I went in thinking I was scheduled, but I wasn't. I had a written appt card with that date & time on it. But, when I showed up, they were surprised I was there, had to pull my chart because I wasn't on the schedule. I guess they wrote an appt card and forgot to add me to the schedule. Still, they gladly took care of me with no hesitation. I have a lot of experience with eye issues over the last year... cataract surgery, baerveldt shunt operation, emergency victrectomy (with retina doc), multiple laser treatments, an eye injection, and more. Dr. Tesser and his staff have taken care of me better than I imagined a doctor and their office could.
    Sarah Williams — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Tesser, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215945720
    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    • MIT
    • Ophthalmology
