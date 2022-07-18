Overview

Dr. Paul Tennant, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Tennant works at University Of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngeal Cancer, Dysphagia and ENT Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.