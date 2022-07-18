Dr. Paul Tennant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tennant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tennant, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Tennant, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Tennant works at
Locations
-
1
University of Louisville Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 562-3000
-
2
University Surgical Assocs PSC401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tennant?
He is amazing. The level of care and support that he has given my father, before, during and after surgery, is unmeasurable!!!! My father had a total laryngectomy. We are very grateful for every word my father speaks now. Thank you Dr Tennant!!!!!
About Dr. Paul Tennant, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1245402353
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tennant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tennant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tennant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tennant works at
Dr. Tennant has seen patients for Laryngeal Cancer, Dysphagia and ENT Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tennant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tennant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tennant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tennant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tennant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.