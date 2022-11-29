Overview

Dr. Paul Telehowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Telehowski works at Michigan Extremity Care Orthomichigan & Orthomichigan Now in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.