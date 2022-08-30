Dr. Teirstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Teirstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Teirstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Teirstein works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic Anderson Medical Pavilion9898 Genesee Ave Ste 200, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Forever grateful to Dr Teirstein for saving my Mother’s life not once but twice deploying stents in my mother’s arteries 18 years ago. My mother is still alive at 88 and doing very well! My Mom is Evelyn Mager, a retired RN.
About Dr. Paul Teirstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mid Am Heart Inst
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
