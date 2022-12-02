Overview

Dr. Paul Tavakolian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Medical City Alliance, Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Tavakolian works at Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.