Dr. Paul Tavakolian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavakolian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tavakolian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Tavakolian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Medical City Alliance, Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Tavakolian works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Orthopedic Specialists2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 540-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Texas Orthopedic Specialists10932 N Riverside Dr Ste 108, Fort Worth, TX 76244 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tavakolian?
Doctor Tavakolian is the best orthopedic surgeon I have ever known and I can’t imagine using anyone else. From his first meeting, the surgery, to the follow up appointment, you feel as if you are the only patient.
About Dr. Paul Tavakolian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1114347408
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona Hand, Upper Extremity, and Microvascular Surgery Fellowship
- The University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas, Orthopaedics
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Texas Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tavakolian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tavakolian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tavakolian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavakolian works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavakolian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavakolian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavakolian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavakolian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.