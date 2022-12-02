See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bedford, TX
Dr. Paul Tavakolian, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (44)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Tavakolian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Medical City Alliance, Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Tavakolian works at Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthopedic Specialists
    2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-4477
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Orthopedic Specialists
    10932 N Riverside Dr Ste 108, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
  • Medical City Alliance
  • Medical City North Hills
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis of the Elbow

Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Tavakolian, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114347408
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arizona Hand, Upper Extremity, and Microvascular Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • The University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas, Orthopaedics
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas Austin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Tavakolian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavakolian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tavakolian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tavakolian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavakolian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavakolian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tavakolian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tavakolian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

