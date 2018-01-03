Overview

Dr. Paul Taupeka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Taupeka works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.