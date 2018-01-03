See All Ophthalmologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Paul Taupeka, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Taupeka, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Taupeka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.

Dr. Taupeka works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic
    1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 435-1200
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy
    1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 101, Mobile, AL 36604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 435-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mobile Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Paralytic Strabismus
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Paralytic Strabismus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Taupeka?

    Jan 03, 2018
    Easily accessible.office in Mobile. Nice building. My granddaughter liked the glass elevator rides! Highly recommended doctor. Responsive staff. Ease of appointments. Highly qualified and personable doctor. Easy to talk to. Listens! That is important!
    Laurie Walton in Mobile, — Jan 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Taupeka, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Taupeka, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taupeka to family and friends

    Dr. Taupeka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Taupeka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Taupeka, MD.

    About Dr. Paul Taupeka, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356364061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Med Coll
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taupeka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taupeka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taupeka works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Taupeka’s profile.

    Dr. Taupeka has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taupeka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Taupeka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taupeka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taupeka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taupeka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Paul Taupeka, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.