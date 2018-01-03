Dr. Taupeka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Taupeka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Taupeka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Taupeka works at
Locations
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 101, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Easily accessible.office in Mobile. Nice building. My granddaughter liked the glass elevator rides! Highly recommended doctor. Responsive staff. Ease of appointments. Highly qualified and personable doctor. Easy to talk to. Listens! That is important!
About Dr. Paul Taupeka, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- Mt Sinai Sch Med
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
