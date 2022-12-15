Overview

Dr. Paul Tartter, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Tartter works at Comprehensive Breast Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.