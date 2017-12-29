Dr. Paul Tartell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tartell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tartell, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Tartell, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Paul Tartell, MD, PL100 NW 82nd Ave Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 236-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tartell and his staff are very personable, giving very thorough and conscientious care. I wouldn't hesistate to recommend him to anyone in need of his services. Great experience!
About Dr. Paul Tartell, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1053342550
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Einstein Montefiore Med Center
- Washington University St Louis
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tartell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tartell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tartell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tartell works at
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Tartell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tartell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tartell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tartell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.