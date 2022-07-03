Dr. Paul Tapia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tapia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tapia, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Tapia, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Tapia works at
Locations
-
1
St. Peters office5401 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 201, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 333-1614
-
2
Health Smart Weight Loss & Gynecology LLC600 Medical Dr Ste 216, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 333-1614
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When I thought it wasnt possible to be fit ,and healthy and feel great about myself ,I found new hope. I've lost 46 lbs when at 53 yrs old and I didnt think it was ever going to happen. Thank you Dr Tapia for all your help.
About Dr. Paul Tapia, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Kc Truman Med Ctr/St Lukes
- Truman Med Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tapia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tapia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tapia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tapia speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tapia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tapia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tapia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tapia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.