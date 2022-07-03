Overview

Dr. Paul Tapia, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Tapia works at Fertility Partnership in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in Wentzville, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.