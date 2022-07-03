See All Bariatric Doctors in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. Paul Tapia, MD

Bariatric Medicine
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Tapia, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Tapia works at Fertility Partnership in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in Wentzville, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Peters office
    5401 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 201, Saint Peters, MO 63376 (636) 333-1614
  2. 2
    Health Smart Weight Loss & Gynecology LLC
    600 Medical Dr Ste 216, Wentzville, MO 63385 (636) 333-1614

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 03, 2022
    When I thought it wasnt possible to be fit ,and healthy and feel great about myself ,I found new hope. I've lost 46 lbs when at 53 yrs old and I didnt think it was ever going to happen. Thank you Dr Tapia for all your help.
    M.Q. — Jul 03, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Tapia, MD

    • Bariatric Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063518157
    Education & Certifications

    • University Mo Kc Truman Med Ctr/St Lukes
    • Truman Med Center
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
