Dr. Paul Tani, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Tani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Locations
Woodbury Office7125 Tamarack Rd Ste 100, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (651) 748-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been with Dr Tani over 20 yrs sadly he will be retiring at the end of this year
About Dr. Paul Tani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- U Minn Hosps
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tani.
