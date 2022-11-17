Dr. Paul Tamburro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamburro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tamburro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Tamburro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Healthmark Regional Medical Center.
Cardiology Consultants5151 N 9th Ave Ste 200, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-4970
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Healthmark Regional Medical Center
Well pleased with Dr. Tamburro and his staff. Always very professional, courteous, and thorough.
About Dr. Paul Tamburro, MD
- Rush-Presbyterian St Luke's
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center-Medicine
- University of Texas
