Dr. Paul Tamburro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Healthmark Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tamburro works at Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.