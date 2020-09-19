See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Paul Tabereaux, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Tabereaux, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Tabereaux works at Huntsville Hospital Heart Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heart Center Inc
    930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 (256) 539-4080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 19, 2020
    Very very impressed with Dr Taberaux! Went with my mom to an appointment and anything she had a concern on from her heart condition to a special diet Dr Taberaux took time to explain and listen! I also am a pt of Dr Taberaux’s and he has done the same with me! His staff are AMAZING as well!!! Love his nurse Teresa! You guys are AWESOME!!!
    Sep 19, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Tabereaux, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578776241
    Education & Certifications

    • Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Yale New Haven
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • University of Alabama
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Tabereaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabereaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabereaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabereaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabereaux works at Huntsville Hospital Heart Center in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Tabereaux’s profile.

    Dr. Tabereaux has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabereaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabereaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabereaux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabereaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabereaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

