Overview

Dr. Paul Tabereaux, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Tabereaux works at Huntsville Hospital Heart Center in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.