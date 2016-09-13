Dr. Paul Sykes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sykes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sykes, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Sykes, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Sykes works at
Locations
Pinnacle Foot and Ankle Centers Llp7505 Fannin St Ste 211, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 526-7322
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but POSITIVE things to say about Dr Sykes. I came to him with severe foot pain. He identified the problem and talked over with me all my options. Dr. Sykes and his staff are professional and knowledgeable of everything involved. This includes paperwork, billing x-rays etc. Dr. Sykes also has the coolest bedside manners. If you are in pain, he will come up with a way to have you smile and or laugh. I want than Dr. Sykes and his staff for getting this US Soldier back on her feet.
About Dr. Paul Sykes, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1619934486
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sykes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sykes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sykes works at
Dr. Sykes speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sykes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sykes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.