Dr. Paul Sykes, MD

Neurology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Sykes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.

Dr. Sykes works at UCHealth Longmont Clinic in Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCHealth Longmont Clinic
    1925 Mountain View Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 776-1234
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebrovascular Disease

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr. Sykes, is very caring, listens to me, asks questions and works with me for the best solutions for my autoimmune condition. My husband also sees him for memory issues and he was very proactive in getting him the help he needed. His staff are always kind a caring. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Sykes.
    Christi — Jun 30, 2022
    • Neurology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447467246
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    • University Of Southern Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Sykes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sykes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sykes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sykes works at UCHealth Longmont Clinic in Longmont, CO. View the full address on Dr. Sykes’s profile.

    Dr. Sykes has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sykes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sykes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sykes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

