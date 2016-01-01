Dr. Paul Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sweeney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Sweeney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgton Hospital, Central Maine Medical Center, Cheshire Medical Center, Franklin Memorial Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Houlton Regional Hospital, Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Mid Coast Hospital, Northern Light Mercy Hospital, Pen Bay Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care, St. Joseph Hospital, Stephens Memorial Hospital, Waldo County General Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Locations
-
1
Maine Medical Partners Mainehealth Cardiology96 Campus Dr Ste 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 774-6468
-
2
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-4897
- 3 49 Spring St Fl 2, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 885-0011
-
4
Stephens Center for Specialty Care159 Main St, Norway, ME 04268 Directions (207) 743-2945
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgton Hospital
- Central Maine Medical Center
- Cheshire Medical Center
- Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Houlton Regional Hospital
- Maine Medical Center
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- Mid Coast Hospital
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
- Pen Bay Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Southern Maine Health Care
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
- Waldo County General Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sweeney?
About Dr. Paul Sweeney, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1073583522
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Dr. Sweeney has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.