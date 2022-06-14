Overview

Dr. Paul Sutera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sutera works at Silver Creek Medical Associates in Bullhead City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.