Dr. Paul Sutej, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Sutej, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatology of GA980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-5956
Emory University Hospital Midtown550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 686-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutej?
Dr Sutej is the best. He truly cares and wanted me to feel better. The best dr for my RA in 15 years.
About Dr. Paul Sutej, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053353052
Education & Certifications
- U NC Sch Med
- Baragwanath
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutej has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutej accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutej has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutej has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutej on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutej. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutej.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutej, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutej appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.