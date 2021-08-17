Dr. Suri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Suri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Suri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Princeton Community Hospital.
Dr. Suri works at
Locations
1
West Florida Cardiology2120 E Johnson Ave Ste 106, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-7979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Princeton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Dr. Suri is a good listener, had studied my husband's records before we arrived, and gave us a sense of confidence that his top priority was helping my husband to be as healthy as possible. The staff was earnest, well-trained and seemed intent upon providing great care.
About Dr. Paul Suri, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1962499400
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado (Cardiovascular Disease) | University of Massachusetts (Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology)
- Georgetown Univeristy Medical Center
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Dr. Suri works at
