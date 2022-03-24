See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Paul Sundberg, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (7)
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Sundberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Sundberg works at Communicare Health Centers in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Communicare Health Centers
    1102 Barclay St, San Antonio, TX 78207
  2. 2
    Communicare Health Centers
    3066 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78220
  3. 3
    Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
    1310 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
First Trimester Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
First Trimester Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Maternal Anemia
First Trimester Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amniocentesis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dipstick Urinalysis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Wound Repair
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniotic Fluid Embolism
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometrial Ablation
Endometriosis
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Open
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Miscarriages
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 24, 2022
    I had a really great experience and am very glad I went with this OB. His staff made me feel really welcome and relaxed and attended to. The waiting rooms were nice and clean, the temperature was comfortable, and the tvs weren't a distraction visually or audibly. The overall wait time was very quick as well. Yanick was very efficient, pleasant, and made eye contact with me as she asked me my initial questions. Dr. Sundberg also consistently made eye contact with me throughout the whole appointment, listened to me as I listened to him, and made sure he answered all my questions for an initial visit. Maria, the assisting nurse, was present at all times that I was in a vulnerable position (exposed) and made sure I felt comfortable. He really showed he cared about my baby being delivered as healthy as possible and made sure I knew all my options. I feel like I can trust him to be honest and straight with me. He made me laugh a lot!
    About Dr. Paul Sundberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346669124
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sundberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sundberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sundberg works at Communicare Health Centers in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sundberg's profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

