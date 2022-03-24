Dr. Sundberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Sundberg, MD
Dr. Paul Sundberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Communicare Health Centers1102 Barclay St, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 233-7000
Communicare Health Centers3066 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78220 Directions (210) 233-7000
Metropolitan Methodist Hospital1310 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 233-7000
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a really great experience and am very glad I went with this OB. His staff made me feel really welcome and relaxed and attended to. The waiting rooms were nice and clean, the temperature was comfortable, and the tvs weren't a distraction visually or audibly. The overall wait time was very quick as well. Yanick was very efficient, pleasant, and made eye contact with me as she asked me my initial questions. Dr. Sundberg also consistently made eye contact with me throughout the whole appointment, listened to me as I listened to him, and made sure he answered all my questions for an initial visit. Maria, the assisting nurse, was present at all times that I was in a vulnerable position (exposed) and made sure I felt comfortable. He really showed he cared about my baby being delivered as healthy as possible and made sure I knew all my options. I feel like I can trust him to be honest and straight with me. He made me laugh a lot!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346669124
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Sundberg speaks Spanish.
