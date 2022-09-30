Dr. Paul Sullivan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sullivan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Sullivan, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics999 Route 73 N Ste 301, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (800) 321-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr, Sullivan by the Rothman physician, who first treated my condition. Dr. Sullivan was easy to talk with, caring, and listened patiently. He explained the treatment option/s, and followup to my satisfaction. Very much recommend.
About Dr. Paul Sullivan, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1417953647
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Memorial Hospitals
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- NIAGARA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
