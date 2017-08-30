Overview

Dr. Paul Suh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maria Parham Medical Center, Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Suh works at Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic, Raleigh, NC in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Wake Forest, NC, Henderson, NC and Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.