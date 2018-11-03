Overview

Dr. Paul Sufka, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hudson Hospital and Clinic and Regions Hospital.



Dr. Sufka works at HealthPartners Specialty Center in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Anoka, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.