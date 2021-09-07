Dr. Paul Strom II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strom II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Strom II, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Strom II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Strom II works at
Locations
-
1
Strom Eye Center PA2020 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strom II?
My wife and I have used Dr Strom for almost 10 years and actually enjoy our visits, eye drops and all. ?? A true professional and a joy to work with keeping our eyes in great condition. J&M
About Dr. Paul Strom II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1396833190
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strom II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strom II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strom II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strom II works at
Dr. Strom II has seen patients for Blindness, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strom II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strom II speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Strom II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strom II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strom II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strom II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.